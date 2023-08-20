A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed "a number of times" in Ardglass, Co Down.

It happened shortly before 3am on Sunday morning in the Tullyronan area.

Police said two men were involved in a "verbal altercation inside a licenced premises in the town earlier in the evening".

It's believed the men left the premises, began fighting and one of the men was stabbed a number of times.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Police said a 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.

