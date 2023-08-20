A man in his 50s has been taken to hospital after his face was slashed in a knife attack in Newcastle, Co Down.

It happened at a property in the Bernagh Green area shortly before 7am on Sunday.

Police received a report that a man in his 50s had been assaulted by a man armed with a knife.

He suffered a "laceration to the left side of his face", according to the PSNI.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including grievous bodily harm with intent, threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

