Man in 50s suffers cut to face during Co Down knife attack
A man in his 50s has been taken to hospital after his face was slashed in a knife attack in Newcastle, Co Down.
It happened at a property in the Bernagh Green area shortly before 7am on Sunday.
Police received a report that a man in his 50s had been assaulted by a man armed with a knife.
He suffered a "laceration to the left side of his face", according to the PSNI.
A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including grievous bodily harm with intent, threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.
