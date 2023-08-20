Play Brightcove video

BALLYGAWLEY BUS BOMBING

Survivors of a provisional IRA bomb that killed eight soldiers 35 years ago have told UTV that they're still haunted by the atrocity. The men joined families of the murdered soldiers at a memorial on the roadside outside Ballygawley on Sunday.

IRONMAN DEATHS

Two men have died while taking part in an Ironman competition in Youghal in Co Cork. It's understood both athletes got into difficulty during the swimming part of the triathlon-style race. In a statement posted on social media, Ironman Ireland paid tribute to first responders and shared sympathies with the families and friends of both athletes.

NEWRY DEATHS

Police say they are not treating the deaths of an elderly couple who were found dead at their home in Newry as suspicious. The man and woman were found on Thursday at a property on the Greenan Road. Police said their deaths may have occurred some time ago. A post mortem has been carried and and enquiries are ongoing.

BALLYCLARE ASSAULT

A man was "almost rendered unconscious" during what police have described as a "brutal" aggravated burglary in Ballyclare. It happened shortly after 2am this morning when a man and a woman are believed to have entered a house on the Hillhead Road armed with a hatchet. The victim was tied up and suffered injuries to his head and face. The suspects left the property on foot.

ANTRIM HOSPITAL

Pressures within Emergency Departments are rising yet again, with the Northern Trust warning of long waits at Antrim Area Hospital for non-life threatening conditions. The Trust said the hospital's ED was under extreme pressure today and that staff were working hard in difficult conditions. It comes just days after the Public Health Agency warned of a rise in hospitalisation rates due to an increase in covid-19 cases.

IRELAND RUGBY

To sport and in rugby, Ireland boosted their World Cup preparations yesterday against England. The side scored five tries at the Aviva stadium with the match ending 29 - 10. Coach Andy Farrell said securing a win ahead of the tournament in France next month will not only be a boost to the team but also fans.

ATHLETICS MAGEEAN

Ciara Mageean finished third in the first heat of the 15-hundred metres World Athletic Championships in Budapest. The middle-distance runner from Portaferry comfortably crossed the line in a time of 4:02. The final will take place on Tuesday.

