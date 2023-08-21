A man has appeared in court charged with possessing documents or records likely to be useful to terrorists and possession of articles for use in terrorism.

The court heard police forced their way into 50-year-old Christopher O'Kane's Dungiven home last Friday.

The court also heard he was in bed when the police burst in.

Two mobile phones were found in his bedroom, and one of them contained the spreadsheet that was inadvertently posted online disclosing sensitive personal information on 10,000 police officers and civilian PSNI employees.

Also found was an encrypted USB device that would allow a web-user to remain incognito.

Police say Christopher O’Kane has a history of violence towards the police and army, including convictions for bomb attacks in the 1990s that injured RUC officers and soldiers in Derry.

They say he associates with prominent known dissident republicans.

A PSNI officer objected to bail based on the current heightened security situation.

Bail was refused and O’Kane was remanded in custody for four weeks to September 18.

