Police have confirmed a body recovered from the River Foyle on Monday, is that of Gareth Morrin.

Police had issued a missing person appeal for the 35-year-old in the past week.

On Monday the PSNI issued a statement.

"A body recovered from the River Foyle this morning, Monday 21 August, has been confirmed to be that of Gareth Morrin, who was reported missing in the city on 17 August," the statement said.

"A post mortem will be carried out to determine the cause of death. There are no further details at this stage."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.