Play Brightcove video

Data breach charge

A 50-year-old man is due to appear in Coleraine Magistrates' Court on Monday charged with possessing documents or records likely to be useful to terrorists.

The charges relate to a major data breach when details of over 10,000 PSNI employees were mistakenly released in response to a Freedom of Information request.

Council accused of 'cancelling' Christmas

Belfast city centre's Christmas lights could be reduced amid budget pressures.

Elected representatives were told that the council's "static budget" was likely to mean that the current festive lighting scheme would need to be scaled back for this year.

A decision is still yet to be made.

Deaths at Cork Ironman

Tributes have been paid to two men who died while taking part in an Ironman competition in Yawl in County Cork.

It's understood both athletes got into difficulty during the swimming part of the triathlon-style race. In a statement Ironman Ireland shared sympathies with the families and friends of both men.

Marie Curie's new helper

And a therapy dog is set to begin working with Marie Curie in Belfast. Sandi the golden retriever has been specially trained for her new role by Therapy Dogs NI.

It's hoped she'll bring a sense of normality and ease anxiety for terminally ill patients during her weekly trips to the hospice.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.