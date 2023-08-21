Northern Ireland's Department of Finance has blamed a "network issue" for affecting computer services across various departments.

The Department for Health, DVA, Police Ombudsman, Courts Service and Housing Executive were among those to suffer issues on Monday.

It was reported there were problems with emails, phone systems and websites. Court sittings were also affected.

A spokesperson for the Department of Finance said all were operational again.

“A number of public sector services and nidirect experienced technical issues earlier today due to a network issue. Services are now operational again. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

