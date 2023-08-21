Police are hunting three men after reports of an early-morning 'joyride' in a stolen golf buggy in the Ballymena area on Monday.

Police are appealing for information after receiving reports that the black buggy was taken around 4.30am in the Galgorm Road area.

The vehicle was driven towards Lisnafillon Lane before being abandoned in a nearby field.

A buggy matching the description was found after 9am on Monday.

Police say they have begun an investigation into the incident, and are asking for anyone with information, or who has footage of it, to contact them.

Police said they were aware of social media footage of the incident and urged the public not to share it.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.