Play Brightcove video

The mother of a young Derry women who died after taking the prescription drug Pregabalin along with other substances has told UTV you can buy 'drugs quicker than a bar of chocolate'.

21 year old Jasmin Duddy was found dead at a house in the city in February.

'It's tore me apart. She's took my heart with her. She was my baby the youngest'.

Pauline Duddy is warning the drug, which used to treat epilepsy and anxiety, is deadly.

Pauline Duddy with her daughter Jasmin. Credit: Family photo

Three recent deaths in the North West are being linked to pregabalin.

'It's fatal and young people need to be aware this drug is fatal. The reality is it's going to cause more deaths. Other families left heartbroken, without a child'.

Pauline has started a petition hoping to change the law.

'I would like the law changed so drugs dealers are prosecuted for murder and tougher sentences are put on them. They are killing our weans to line their own pockets'.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.