Businesses in Northern Ireland paid by Stormont departments are bracing for £120m cash shortfall in September while the Government payment system gets an upgrade.

The approximate figure has been calculated by the Federation of Small Businesses in Northern Ireland.

Account NI is the system, which was set up in 2007, pays private companies which supply goods and services to the public sector.

The FSB in Northern Ireland has claimed many private businesses aren't aware of the system upgrade, which will suspend payments for three weeks next month.

Head of External Affairs, Roger Pollen, told UTV: "The private sector is going to be supplying goods and services to the government through the various departments, and yet they are going to have their payments suspended for three weeks. So that really means that the private sector is cash flowing government.

"That's very difficult to deal with, and we need to look at what they can do to mitigate that and to try and make sure it doesn't cause them really bad problems."

Account NI makes around £4 billion payments to businesses here every year. Each month, the amount paid out will fluctuate, with the end of the financial year being the busiest time of year.

A spokesperson from the Department of Finance said: “The Account NI system which processes payments on behalf of NI departments will be upgraded between 6-26 September.

"The essential upgrade is being delivered in the most viable and efficient way, including the system supplier working seven days a week to deliver in the shortest possible time.

“We have been and continue to encourage suppliers to submit their invoices as promptly as possible, so as many payments can be made in advance of the upgrade. Payments will be made up until 6 September with payments recommencing on 26 September.

"Additional resources are being put in place to ensure invoices submitted during the downtime are paid as soon possible after the upgrade is complete. There will also be a facility for the processing of emergency payments, which departments will assess in terms of priority."

