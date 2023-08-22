Play Brightcove video

The Irish Football Association have launched it's 'Catch yourself on' campaign aimed to tackle abuse towards match officials on the pitch and from the terraces.

IFA Head of Referees Mike Riley feels the campaign is an important one.

"What this is trying to do is create an environment in which referees are valued and respected for their part in the game.

"Emotions run high at times but if we know what is acceptable in the way we conduct ourselves and actually we catch ourselves on we take a deep breath and we don't abuse a match official" said Riley.

The standard of refereeing in the local game has been a subject of much debate over the years and Riley hopes the standard will continue to improve.

"They do all their physical training in their own time, all their match preparation, that's a very demanding thing to do, if we're serious about improving we've got to somehow create time to do proper training, research, preparation so they can go out and give their best at 3pm on a Saturday."

