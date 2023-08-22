Joe Mahon is continuing his travels around Northern Ireland with his new UTV series of ‘Mahon’s Way’ and his next episode brings him to Poyntzpass.

On Tuesday, 22 August at 8pm, Joe goes on a whistle-stop tour of the town and its surrounding areas, finding out about its history from local people who call it home.

Joe learns how Poyntzpass gets its name, which dates back to the 1500s, and the Nine Years War.

With the help of members of the local historical society, Joe goes on a mission to discover what its residents from the past have left behind, be that items and artefacts, or poetry and song.

Robert Morrow and Joe Mahon in the loanin at Poyntzpass.

And as a result, this episode is jammed with interesting facts, people, and stories.

He meets up outside Poyntzpass with a young metal detctorist called Owen Brown who has been scanning the area for clues to the area’s past.

He shows Joe many of the artefacts he has found including coins from 1700s and a spearhead from the Bronze Age. Joe has a go himself, but with less successful results.

Joe Mahon and Barbara Best and the Poyntzpass museum collection.

Joe also meets Bar Best who talks about the legendary Savage Sisters, Minnie and Sara who were spinsters living in the town.

He learns of and sees for himself the many talents that Sara especially had, be that craft, music or poems, all of which give a valuable insight into life in Poyntzpass in days gone by.

In the second half of the programme, Joe goes to Action Parish and learns about the writings of Dr McDermott, and also learns about the ‘Before I forget’ books, and reads some very funny obituaries about local people.

Finally Joe hears about the Wedding Field and why it was so called.

Catch all this on UTV, Tuesday at 8pm and catch up on the programme here.

