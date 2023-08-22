A Co Down man is to stand trial for the alleged sexual grooming and abuse of a child, a judge has ordered. Sam Shaw appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court to face a total of five charges. The 20-year-old, of Ballyknockan Road in Saintfield, is accused of meeting a child following sexual grooming.

He is also charged with three counts of sexual activity with a person under 16, and further offence of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child. All of the charges involve the same complainant and relate to a period in June last year. As Shaw attended court for the first time in the proceedings, he confirmed that he understood the allegations against him. During the preliminary enquiry he declined to give evidence or call any witnesses at this stage. A defence lawyer did not dispute submissions that there is a prima facie case to answer. No further details were disclosed at the brief hearing. Granting the prosecution’s application, District Judge Steven Keown returned Shaw for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed. With the accused released on continuing bail, his next appearance is due to be for his arraignment.

