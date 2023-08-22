The policing board is to meet later today to receive an update on the major PSNI data breach on 8 August.

The board will also have the chance to question PSNI leadership on other data losses that have been reported recently.

This includes an incident last week where a notebook and laptop fell off the top of moving car.

The board will hold its special meeting from 11am to 12:30pm today, followed by a private session with the Chief Constable and his team scheduled for 1pm to 2:30pm.

There will then be a press conference later in the afternoon following the conclusion of the meetings.

The PSNI have been hit in recent weeks by the news of a series of data losses.

The largest of these involved the publication online of personal details of every member of policing and civilian staff after it was mistakenly included in an FOI request.

Information from this was posted on a wall facing Gerry Kelly's party office on the Falls Road in Belfast alongside a picture of him and a threatening message.

The Chief Constable Simon Byrne has since confirmed that the information lost in the data breach is in the hands of dissdent republicans.

