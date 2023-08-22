Play Brightcove video

A unique blend of Islam-based Sufi music and Celtic music has its World premiere in St Anne's Cathedral on Tuesday evening as part of the Belfast Mela.

The showcase music collaboration brings together leading UK artists including Belfast-born composer and musician Neil Martin.

The sound is unique - a blend of the mystical and the devotional

Where Western instruments meet traditional Asian

The original piece of Sufi Celtic music brought together critically acclaimed and UK-wide artists to create a unique sound

The stunning backdrop of the Cathedral provided the perfect backdrop for the performance.

A new Sufi-Celtic music collaboration between artists from The Orchestral Qawwali Project, international Irish composer and musician Neil Martin and local orchestral musicians

Qawwali, meaning ‘to speak’ is a form of devotional music that expresses the mystical Sufi practice of Islam in South Asia.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.