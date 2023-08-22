Play Brightcove video

Policing Board to hold special meeting later on Tuesday

Northern Ireland's Policing Board is meeting on Tuesday for an update on the PSNI's major data breach earlier this month.

It's the second time members will have questioned the Chief Constable. They're also set to discuss a number of other data breaches that have been been reported over recent weeks.

No new charges after Birmingham Pub bombings re-investigation

No criminal charges are to be brought after a re-investigation into the Birmingham pub bombings, which left 21 people dead.

Prosecutors say insufficient evidence means it could not bring charges despite a "thorough and careful" review of evidence.

It had been hoped that a new investigation could bring justice said it couldn't positively identify who planted the bombs.

Travel pass protest

Thousands of letters objecting to proposed cuts to free travel for over 60s will be submitted to the Department for Infrastructure on Tuesday

It comes after recent protests against the move. A public consultation on the proposal closes later this week

Lisa McGee seeks to strike gold again with new series

And Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee has written a new comedy thriller set in Northern Ireland.

The new series for Channel 4 'How to Get to Heaven From Belfast' follows a group of school friends who take on an adventure in their late thirties.

