Sara O'Kane reports.

An athlete from Whitehead who competed in the Ironman competition in Co Cork on Sunday says she is saddened by the deaths of two competitors.

Kirsty Coburn said it was 'nerve wracking' to see the conditions immediately before the swimming race. Ivan Chittenden, in his 60s and from Toronto in Canada, and Brendan Wall, who was in his 40s and living in the UK but originally from Co Meath, died competing in the event on Sunday in Youghal. The men had been competing in the half Ironman, a 70.3 mile half triathlon, which had been moved from Saturday to Sunday as a result of Storm Betty.

The event continued with a 90km cycle and a long-distance run. Kirsty, 34, also competed in the half Ironman competition. She told UTV that conditions were poor prior to entering the water. "It was nerve wracking because you could see the swells at start line, and from the angle where we were standing, the swells looked pretty full on. "During that time, the organisers were trying to rearrange the race course, to try and do it - I would imagine - in the safest manner they could. "We could see the buoys being moved about with the boats and it was pretty choppy at this point." UTV understands that several competitors pulled out of the event at the last minute as a consequence of the poor conditions. "I could overhear conversations behind me with other athletes that were getting scared and perhaps having second thoughts," Kirsty continued. "You could hear guys talking saying that they'd only trained in a pool and hadn't swam in the sea which, you do sign a waiver, you do say that you are fit enough to complete the course, and that your training has been adequate. "If you've been swimming in a pool, swimming in the sea is completely different - it is tidal, murky, there are x amount of athletes all going in at that same time so there's hands and feet everywhere - so that alone is nerve wracking. "I could only really here the chit chat of the other athletes, the organisers and the woman on the microphone was just doing her job - psyching people up, playing music - and letting us know that the course was going to be adjusted for the swells." Kirsty told UTV that she was only made aware of the fatalities once she had completed the competition. "I was unaware, so I had came out of the swim and into the transition tent to get changed, and as I had started my race on the bike, coastguard and emergency services had started to come past rapidly, and at that point I knew somebody was obviously in some bother. "I didn't know that there had been a fatality until I got to a certain point on the cycle when another athlete said they'd seen one of the athletes who'd passed away. "It wasn't until I got across the finish line that a family member had said two athletes had lost their lives. "It makes me really emotional because you don't know if you were standing next to that person or swimming next to that person, could you have helped them if you'd been more aware? "It is very close to home because you all obviously have a love for this sport, and you all go in together. "Everybody does help everybody and it is not nice to hear that two men tragically lost their lives. "It is scary, it is uncomfortable." Despite concerns about the conditions, Kirsty says she was happy to participate in the event. "I only started triathlons last year and I only started swimming last year, I suppose I can only speak from my own personal experience, it was challenging getting out to the first buoy, but after that I really enjoyed it so personally, I thought the swim was fine, it was daunting looking at it. "I was fine with the race and I really enjoyed it and would have been disappointed if it hadn't gone ahead. "I want to enter again next year and try and beat my time and hopefully do the full Ironman competition the following year."

Triathlon Ireland has said it did not sanction the swim race due to adverse conditions. In a statement, Darren Coombes, CEO of Triathlon Ireland, confirmed that an investigation is now underway. "Triathlon Ireland is reeling from the news that Ivan Chittenden and Brendan Wall, athletes in the Ironman Cork event in Youghal, tragically died while participating in the race. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ivan's and Brendan's loved ones. The triathlon community is a very close community and this loss has had a devastating effect on all of us. "Triathlon Ireland is the National Governing Body for triathlon in Ireland, a role which includes providing sanction for club and commercial races to proceed. In our almost 40 year history, the sport in Ireland has an impeccable safety record. "For the Ironman Cork event, in line with normal practice, Triathlon Ireland Technical Officials attended before the start of the race to review the conditions and carry out a water safety assessment. Due to adverse conditions on the day, Triathlon Ireland Technical Officials confirmed to the race organisers that it was not possible to sanction the race. "As there is an investigation ongoing, at this stage it would not be appropriate for us to make any further comment only to state that Triathlon Ireland will provide any assistance that the authorities require. "Finally, we reiterate our deepest condolences to the families of Ivan Chittenden and Brendan Wall."

In a statement, Ironman said: "IRONMAN works in collaboration with National Federations around the world as we organize over 150 IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 events annually.

"As such, federation representatives were present during the event and performed their duties.

"Several hours after the swim was completed, they communicated to the onsite IRONMAN Ireland officials that they would not approve the sanctioning for the event."

Cork County Council also expressed condolences to the families of the deceased. "Cork County Council, as Host Sponsor, has supported the IRONMAN triathlon events in Youghal and East Cork in 2022, 2023 and that currently planned for 2024. "In terms of Event responsibility, Ironman has sole responsibility for the management and co ordination of the Event, this responsibility includes to run the Event with due care, skill and attention. "Cork County Council does not have any responsibility for the management and operation of the Event and any decisions related to the Races proceeding, nor indeed the different elements of the individual Races. "Cork County Council recognises that the fatalities may be the subject of a Coroner's Inquest and is seeking a full account of the Event from IRONMAN. The Council will determine its future position as Host Sponsor once it is in receipt of and has considered same.

"In the meantime, Cork County Council will not be commenting further on the matter and we offer our sincerest condolences again to the families and friends of Mr. Brendan Wall and Mr. Ivan Chittenden."

