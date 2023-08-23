Play Brightcove video

Patrick Corrigan, Head of Nations and Regions at Amnesty International, has called on police to do more to combat racially motivated hate crimes in Northern Ireland.

It comes as Nazi flags bearing Swastika and SS insignias were put up outside a Mosque in Belfast.

The local community and politicians were united in condemnation against the act, which the mosque’s imam says has left the Muslim community feeling intimidated.

While this is the first time the Iqraa Mosque and School has been targeted, it is the latest in a series of high profile racially motivated crimes across Northern Ireland.

Notable incidents have included a severed pigs head and a mob dressed in KKK outfits outside the Islamic centre in Newtownards, as well as arson attacks on the Belfast multicultural association.

“We know racist thugs want to intimidate and want to harass,” Patrick said.

“They feel that they can do this with a sense of impunity, they do it with a sense of confidence that they’re not going to be held to account.

‘There are hundreds and hundreds of racist hate crimes every single year in Northern Ireland and the police’s own statistics show in 90% of cases the perpetrators are never held to account.

‘That is the backdrop to the latest incident in Dunmurry.

‘The police need to prioritise these crimes in a way that they haven’t done to date, they need to hold the perpetrators to account consistently and send a message that these sorts of crimes are absolutely unacceptable.”

Jamal Iweida, imam and chairperson of Iqraa Mosque, said, "We feel disgusted and worried about what happened at the same time.

'We have a sense of intimidation," he continued, "that some people are watching us, and made the effort during the night to come and erect Nazi flags."

When asked if he had a message for those responsible, Jamal said "You are not winning, you are against the overwhelming majority of people.

'I have been living in this country for 30 years and I know that the overwhelming majority of people are welcoming, peaceful and supportive."

Chief Inspector Brannigan said: “Our enquiries are at an early stage, however at this time, we are treating this report as a racially motivated hate crime.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have any information which may assist us with our enquiries to call 101, and quote reference number 360 of 23/08/23.”