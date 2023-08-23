Police have issued new images of missing woman Claire Rock as a major search operation continues in Co Tyrone.

They said they hoped the images would help jog people's memories.

Ms Rock, 46, was last seen at around 2pm on Tuesday, August 22, in the Square area of Moy, Co Tyrone.

Major search operations have begun in the Moy area. Police divers have been investigating around the River Blackwater. Sligo's Search and Rescue Helicopter, Rescue 118, made several passes over the village early on Wednesday morning.

Ms Rock is described as being small in height, her hair was worn in a bun and she was carrying a large black bag over her shoulder.

One of the images released shows Ms Rock wearing a distinctive Led Zeppelin t-shirt.

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare. They are asking homeowners in the Moy area to check gardens, outbuildings and vehicles.

“If you know of Claire’s whereabouts, or have any information, or if you perhaps gave her a lift, please contact police as soon as possible quoting reference number 1176 of 22/08/23,” a spokesperson said.

