BADGER CULL

An animal welfare charity says Northern Ireland is sleepwalking towards a 'tragedy' if a proposed badger cull goes ahead.

The USPCA says the Department for Agriculture must rethink its plans to address Bovine TB amongst cattle. The Department says no final decision has been made on whether a cull will be authorised.

TRAINEESHIP COLLEGES

Up to two thousand new traineeship places have been announced at Northern Ireland's six further education colleges.

They're available in 27 professions in the likes of engineering and tourism. The announcement comes ahead of GCSE results tomorrow.

P&O Dublin to Liverpool

P&O Ferries says its closing its Liverpool to Dublin route from next year after its lease at the Merseyside port came to an end. The company says begun a consultation process with its employees and that it remains committed to its Larne to Cairnryan route.

PSNI REVIEW

The Chief Constable says he "recognises the gravity of the situation and challenges ahead" in relation to recent PSNI data breaches.

Following a meeting with the policing board an independent review was announced into the circumstances of the breaches.

IRISH PREMIERSHIP

In the Irish Premiership, Linfield are at the top of the table after beating Cliftonville two one at Windsor Park with goals from Christopher McKee and Joel Cooper.

Elsewhere, Crusaders beat Carrick Rangers nine nil.

