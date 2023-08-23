Police say there is increasing concern for the welfare of missing person Claire Rock.

She was last seen in the Square area of Moy in Co Tyrone around 2pm on Tuesday (22 August).

The 46-year-old is described as being small in height, wearing a hat and carrying a rucksack.

Police are asking homeowners in the Moy area to check gardens, outbuildings and vehicles.

The PSNI have also asked that if anyone knows of Claire’s whereabouts, or has any information, or if you perhaps gave her a lift, to contact police as soon as possible quoting reference number 1176 of 22/08/23.

