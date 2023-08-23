Police have launched an investigation into the death of a woman in her 80s at a Co Down nursing home.

The woman died at the Greenvale Residential and Nursing Home in Castlewellan on Sunday 20 August.

The PSNI say they are “investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman aged in her 80s at a care facility in Castlewellan” and that “enquiries are ongoing, in conjunction with a number of external agencies.”

The Greenvale Residential and Nursing Home have been contacted for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.