Police are carrying out searches in the River Blackwater in the Co Tyrone village of Moy.

The PSNI said earlier they were concerned for the wellbeing of 46-year-old Claire Rock who was last seen in the village yesterday.

She was last seen in the Square area around 2pm on Tuesday (22 August) and is described as being small in height, wearing a hat and carrying a rucksack.

Police are asking homeowners in the Moy area to check gardens, outbuildings and vehicles.

The PSNI have also asked that if anyone knows of Claire’s whereabouts, or has any information, or if you perhaps gave her a lift, to contact police as soon as possible quoting reference number 1176 of 22/08/23.

Sligo's Search and Rescue Helicopter, Rescue 118, made several passes over the village early on Wednesday morning.

Claire Rock.

