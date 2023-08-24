Police investigating the attempted bombing of a Northern Ireland police station have arrested a man.

The 22-year-old was held in Derry on Thursday.

In November a delivery driver was hijacked at gunpoint and his vehicle left outside Strand Road police station. It sparked a major security alert with homes evacuated and schools closed.

Initially police declared the device placed in the car as an "elaborate hoax", however, they later confirmed it was indeed a bomb.

Dissident republican grouping Arm na Poblachta said it was behind the incident.

The man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act, and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station to be questioned. Police said the investigation continues, and are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1664 of 20/11/22. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

