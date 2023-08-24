The latest register of UK political parties accounts has revealed spending and income for Northern Ireland's main parties.

Sinn Féin had the biggest income and expenditure of the parties.

Electoral Commission figures show the party had an income of £1,186,378 and an expenditure of £1,533,355.

The DUP had an income of £426,175 and an expenditure of £487,968.

Alliance brought in £522,368 and spent £545,477.

The Ulster Unionist Party had an income of £234,161 and an expenditure of £399,622.

The SDLP's recorded income was £423,786 and expenditure was £395,644.

The Electoral Commission published the financial statements of 18 UK parties with an income or expenditure of over £250,000. In total they had an income of almost £100million.

It published the records of those parties which earned or spent the below the £250k threshold in July.

Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation and Digital Transformation at the Electoral Commission, said: “We are committed to making sure political funding is transparent.

"Larger parties spend and receive considerable sums of money so it’s important that information on their finances is accessible to the public. Publishing their accounts allows voters to see how parties are funded and choose to spend their money.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.