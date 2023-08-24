A man aged in his 20s is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious assault in south Belfast.

Two men were reportedly attacked by a number of men inside a property at Bradbury Place in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"A man, aged in his 20s, was reported to have been assaulted with a weapon and was taken to hospital for serious head injuries, where he remains in a critical condition," police said.

"A second man, aged in his 40s, was also reported to have been assaulted and received minor injuries."

Two men aged 26 and 35 have been arrested and remain in police custody at this time.

Anyone with further information has been asked to contact the PSNI.

