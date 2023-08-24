Police investigating a report of a stabbing incident in Newcastle on Thursday have arrested a man.

Shortly before 7am, it was reported that a man in his 70s was located at the Main Street area with stab wound injuries. He was taken to hospital for his injuries.

A 47-year-old man was arrested in relation to the assault and remains in police custody at this time.

Enquiries are continuing and police are appealing to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 274 24/08/23.

#A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.