Two men in their 20s have been assaulted during an aggravated burglary in north Belfast.

It happened at a flat on Shore Crescent shortly before 6.20pm on Wednesday.

Six masked and armed men entered the property by damaging a front door window.

A number of items inside the flat were also damaged during the incident.

Police say the suspects wore gloves, caps and dark coloured tracksuits.

