Six masked and armed men sought in connect to aggravated burglary in north Belfast
Two men in their 20s have been assaulted during an aggravated burglary in north Belfast.
It happened at a flat on Shore Crescent shortly before 6.20pm on Wednesday.
Six masked and armed men entered the property by damaging a front door window.
A number of items inside the flat were also damaged during the incident.
Police say the suspects wore gloves, caps and dark coloured tracksuits.
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.