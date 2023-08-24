Breaking News
Security alert ongoing in Co Londonderry after 'report of suspicious device'
A security alert is ongoing in Co Londonderry following a report of a suspicious device in the area.
Police are at the scene on the Carnanbane Road in Dungiven as well as Ammunition Technical Officers.
Motorists have been advised to expect delays while searches are carried out.
More to follow...
