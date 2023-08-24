Three police officers have been injured after a PSNI car was rammed in west Belfast.

It happened during the early hours of Thursday morning on the Falls Road.

The officers were on patrol and attempted to stop a stolen car.

The driver tried to avoid police by mounting the footpath and striking an officer's arm.

The driver made off to the Cluain Mor Close area where they then reversed into the PSNI car numerous times, injuring two officers.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, failing to report an accident whereby injury was caused and failing to stop for police.

