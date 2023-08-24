Ulster GAA has confirmed an independent panel is investigating allegations of domestic abuse made against Rory Gallagher.

Mr Gallagher stepped down from his role as Derry football manager following the allegations, which were made by his estranged wife in a social media post.

In a statement, Ulster GAA said: "The Ulster GAA Adult Safeguarding Panel is considering this case.

"Their deliberations are ongoing, and they will report to Ulster GAA when finalised."

Mr Gallagher stepped aside as Derry's senior football manager in May.

He said he wanted to focus on his family after, a social media post from Nicola Gallagher made serious allegations against him.

Rory Gallagher said the couple had separated over four years ago and the matters had been investigated and dealt with.

The Public Prosecution Service said it received two investigation files from the PSNI in 2022.

It said: "It was determined that there was insufficient evidence to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction for any offence in relation to any individual.

"Decisions not to prosecute any individual issued in January 2022 and September 2022."

