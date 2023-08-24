Members of Unison working in education have informed the Education Authority of potential strike action.

The union said the lack of a devolved government means steps aren't being taken to address a dispute over pay.

It added that members will vote in an industrial action ballot.

In a statement, Unison said £education services have been underfunded for years".

"A local Minister could at least begin steps to tackle the issue of low pay for education workers and bring in the badly needed pay and grading review that has been delayed for far too long," the statement added.

The trade union called for political parties to "end the boycott of Stormont" and "re-double their efforts to restore our devolved institutions".

