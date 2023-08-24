Play Brightcove video

Around 200 state legislators from the US are spending the day at Stormont to hear about the current political situation.

They said there were determined to help work to find a lasting solution to Northern Ireland's current political impasse.

And hailed the "great opportunity" for investment in Northern Ireland.

The visitors are part of the American Irish State Legislators Caucus and are from 44 different US states.

The trip is aimed at maintaining relations with the US and also for the visitors to mark the Good Friday Agreement anniversary and to understand the political challenges.

Representatives from Northern Ireland's five main political parties are taking part in a panel discussion in front of the US visitors.

Robin Vos, President of the National Conference of State Legislators was welcomed to Parliament Buildings by the Speaker Alex Maskey.

He said they were determined to understand what has happened in NI politics and "make sure we are active partners in finding long term solutions".

He said there was a "great opportunity" to bring more business to Northern Ireland.

When asked how he reflected on the fact that he and his group were visiting Stormont when government is not working, he said: "We are here to listen and learn.

"One of the things I am excited about is to hear from all of the folks inside and learn about some of the things that are occurring now, today but also continuing to emphasis the strong relationships we have and the strong bonds that are two nations will always have."

