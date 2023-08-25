A 47-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder.

He is due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates' Court on Friday 25 August.

The charge is in relation to a serious assault, in which a man in his 70s was found with stab wound injuries at the Main Street area of Newcastle yesterday morning shortly before 7am.

He was taken to hospital for his injuries.

