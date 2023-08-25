Play Brightcove video

Heading towards the mouth of Lough Neagh, nothing looks out of place. The River Blackwater is a place of peace and calm.

Birds swoop inches away from the top of the sparkling water as the river cruiser we're on glides beside them.

However, a short distance away, the picture quickly changes.

Gerard McCourt's vessel takes us to the edge of Lough Neagh, but that is as far as we're getting - the edge. There is such a blockade of silt at the mouth of the lough that it becomes impassible for the boat.

The depth in the River Blackwater averages at around 12ft (3.7m) deep whereas at the mouth, it sits at only around 2ft (61cm).

Gerard told me that if he was to take the vessel any further, his propellers would be destroyed and our safety would be in question.

Silt is the build up of sand and other debris which is deposited in waterways. As has happened here in Co Armagh, it can prove to be an obstacle for navigation. It can especially be an issue for those, like Gerard, whose livelihoods have depended on accessing the lough.

"It's really only sand and mud," he said.

"But when it gets built up so far, what happens is the first time a tree comes down the river, the tree gets stuck in the sand and mud then another tree comes behind that and another tree comes behind that.

"Then you end up with an island in the stream, as Dolly Parton would say."

Gerard has been a commercial fisherman for the majority of his life, but it's an industry he thinks has had its day on the lough. Partly caused by the build up of silt.

"It's just become impossible to make a wage. It's the end of an era. Fishing is finished... I can't see no [sic] way forward."

Lough Neagh Partnership (LNP) is a stakeholder body that represents people who work on the lough, like fishermen and women.

A spokesperson told UTV that it held a meeting in 2021 with representatives from Mid Ulster Council (MUC), Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council and the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) and that agreement was made to undertake intitial studies.

Nearly two years on, LNP says no studies or work have taken place.

The DfI said regular inspections are undertaken at the River Blackwater to "to ensure water is free flowing".

However, a spokesperson added that the removal of silt 'for navigation purposes', does not fall within the remit of the department.

Meanwhile the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) did not provide comment.

Frustration amongst users of the river is building. A flotilla of boats is expected to make its way down the river on Sunday (27 August) to raise awareness about the issue.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.