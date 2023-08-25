Play Brightcove video

Belfast assault

A man in his twenties is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious assault in Bradbury Place in South Belfast yesterday.

The man was reportedly assaulted by a number of men with a weapon and suffered serious head injuries.

A second man in his forties was also assaulted and received minor injuries.

Two men have been arrested.

Security alert

A security alert in the Carnanbane Road area of Dungiven has ended.

Police were called to the scene yesterday following a report of a suspicious device.

Ammunition technical officers removed the object from the scene which will now undergo forensic examination.

GAA investigation

Ulster GAA have confirmed an independent panel is investigating allegations of domestic abuse made against former Derry football manager Rory Gallagher.

The allegations were made by his estranged wife in a social media post earlier this year.

Ulster GAA said the panel's deliberations were currently ongoing.

Anti-racism rally

Anti-racism campaigners are set to hold a rally tomorrow at Dunmurry Park to show solidarity with the local muslim community.

It comes after Nazi flags were raised outside a mosque in the area earlier this week.

Police are investigating the incident as a racially motivated hate crime.

Derry Girls award

It was a successful night for Derry Girls at the Edinburgh TV Awards as the popular channel 4 sitcom by Lisa McGee picked up the prize for Best Comedy Series for its third and final series which aired last year.