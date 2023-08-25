A judge has ruled hearsay evidence from some other soldiers can be admitted in trial of Soldier F.

The former Paratrooper is accused of murdering two men on Bloody Sunday.

Sitting at the Magistrates’ Court in Derry, District Judge Ted Magill said he was satisfied the statements could be dealt with in a “fair, just and reliable fashion” by the trial judge. He ruled that the evidence of a sixth witness was not to be admitted. Former paratrooper Soldier F is accused of the murders of James Wray and William McKinney in 1972 when members of the Parachute Regiment shot dead 13 civil rights protesters on the streets of the city.

James Wray and William McKinney Credit: Bloody Sunday Trust/PA

The judge’s ruling centred around an attempt by the Public Prosecution Service to use evidence statements given to the 1972 Widgery Report by other soldiers in the Bogside on the day.

More follows...

