Channel 4 hit comedy Derry Girls has been honoured at the Edinburgh TV Awards.

The show won the Best Comedy Series category in the wake of its triumphant third and final series which aired last year.

It’s the latest in a long line of accolades for the show, which has also collected silverware at the British Academy Television Awards and the Royal Television Society Awards.

Earlier this week Derry Girls writer and creator Lisa McGee confirmed that her new comedy thriller ‘How to Get to Heaven From Belfast’ has been given the Green Light by Channel 4.

The eight-part series follows a group of school friends who now lead very different lives in their late thirties.

Channel 4 has said the series will take viewers on an “enthralling and hilarious journey, exploring the themes of friendship, memory and what happens when life doesn’t turn out quite how we expected.”

Written and created by McGee, the series will be produced by Hat Trick Productions and executive produced by Caroline Leddy and Liz Lewin, who both worked on Derry Girls, and Jimmy Mulville.

Details about the cast line-up is to be announced in due course.