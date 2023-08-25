Police investigating the erection of Nazi flags on lamp posts outside a Mosque in Dunmurry have identified a man.

There was widespread revulsion after the flags, bearing Nazi symbolism were erected around the Mosque in Ashley Drive.

In an update a PSNI spokesperson said: "We believe that a male arrived via the Kingsway area at around 10.45pm and a number of flags were erected.

"The male is believed to have left at around 11.20pm on foot towards the Kingsway area following the incident."

Flags bearing the Swastika symbol and SS insignia were hung on lamp posts outside the Iqraa Mosque in the Sunnymeade area of the town on Tuesday night.

Politicians have condemned what happened.

Representatives of the Muslim community in west Belfast told UTV they've been left feeling “intimidated” by the incident.

The mosque’s chairman and Iman Jamal Iweida said: “This is a problem but we are sure that the overwhelming majority of the people are supportive and good to us."

Police are treating it as a racially-motivated hate crime and say they are following a number of lines of enquiry.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dash-cam footage taken between 10.30pm and midnight from the Kingsway area of Dunmurry or who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area during that time, should contact police on 101," they said.

Meanwhile anti-racism campaigners are set to hold a rally in response to the erection of Nazi flags on lamp posts outside a Mosque in Dunmurry.

Organised by United Against Racism, the demonstration will take place at Dunmurry Park.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.