A firearm and ammunition have been found by a member of the public in Belfast.

Police and the Army cordoned off part of Duncairn Gardens in the north of the city in the early hours of Friday morning following the discovery.

The Army bomb disposal robot examined the find.

The items were made safe and removed for further examination. Police said an investigation is underway and anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police on 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

