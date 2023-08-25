Police are advising the public of travel disruption over the bank holiday weekend with a series of planned events.

They have also urged the public to be safe on the roads after a rise in the number of deaths.

Police have urged anyone travelling to Belfast over the weekend to allow more time for their journeys.

City of Belfast Royal Black District Chapter Black Saturday parades – Saturday 26 August Between 8am and 10am and from 5pm and 7pm, disruption is expected in many parts of Belfast due to the City of Belfast Royal Black District Chapter Black Saturday parades. Emerge Music Festival – Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 August The music festival Emerge is on across Saturday and Sunday in Boucher Playing Fields and there will be lane closures on Boucher Road from 2pm on both days. From around 9pm road closures will be in place again, closing Boucher Road and Stockmans Lane. This will include the motorway off slips at Stockmans lane for traffic exiting the motorway. Diversions will be in place and sign posted, with parking for coaches attending the concert in place. There will be no pick up and drop off points within the road closure area. Chief Inspector Mark Roberts reminded concert goers to be respectful of local businesses and residents, particularly when leaving the concert. “We want everyone attending the concert to have a great night, to stay safe, and remember the event for all the right reasons. “Please act responsibly, stay with your friends and look after one another – and if you need help during the evening speak with event staff or the police. “ Linfield vs Carrick at Windsor Park – Saturday 26 August Delays should be expected from around 2.30pm and 5pm in the vicinity of Windsor Park as Linfield host Carrick at 3pm on Saturday 26 August.

Police are also urging road users to stay safe this Bank Holiday weekend. This year there have been 46 people killed on Northern Ireland's roads.

Head of Road Policing, Chief Inspector Graham Dodds said: “With this being the last Bank Holiday before Christmas, we are expecting our beauty spots and areas of interest to be very busy.

“With this, there will inevitably be more traffic on the roads, so we are asking all road users to be extra vigilant, patient and considerate of other road users.

“It is critically important that everyone focuses their attention on road safety. We all share the responsibility to prevent deaths and serious injuries on our roads.

“Slow down and stay within the speed limits. Speeding is not just a low-level crime, it’s dangerous. It is a serious threat to other road users.

“Remember Careless driving is a crime. Do not allow your driving to fall below safe and competent or you could now receive a fixed penalty.

“Do not use your mobile device whilst driving, wear your seatbelt and never ever drink or take drugs and drive. Driving with drink or drugs, drastically increases the chances of a causing a collision. It only takes one drink. If you’re driving, don’t drink any alcohol at all.

“It could mean the difference between an enjoyable weekend break and a tragedy you and your family have to live with for the rest of your lives.”

Information on the expected traffic disruptions can be obtained from the Traffic Information and Control Centre on 08457 123321, or via www.trafficwatchni.com Details of changes to Translink Metro services can be obtained by calling 028 9066 6630 (7am – 8pm) or visiting www.translink.co.uk.

