Police are investigating two separate petrol bomb attacks on houses in counties Down and Antrim.

In one incident, three petrol bombs were thrown through the living room and bedroom windows of a property in the Brooke Park area of Ballymena on Thursday evening.

Police said the resident was evacuated without injury and the Fire Service was called to the scene.

Three suspects believed to be involved in the attack were seen fleeing, one in the direction of the Larne Road and the other two towards Harryville Community Centre.

"We are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life and enquires into the circumstances are ongoing," police said.

Meanwhile, in another incident, two bins were set on fire in the front garden of a house in the Abbey Ring area of Holywood in the early hours of Friday.

"Our initial enquiries suggest that a petrol bomb was thrown at a property making contact with the bins causing them to ignite, which has also resulted in scorch damage to a parked car," a PSNI spokesperson explained.

Fire crews attended and extinguished the blaze.

Police say their investigations are continuing and another with information has been asked to contact detectives via the number 101.

