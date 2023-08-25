Two men have been charged over a serious assault in south Belfast, which left a man with head injuries.

The pair aged 26 and 35 will appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday accused of grievous bodily harm with intent and other offences.

The attack on the victim aged in his 20s happened in Bradbury Place on Thursday morning.

A 19-year-old man remains in police custody.

"Detectives investigating a serious assault in the Bradbury Place area of Belfast on Thursday morning, 24th August have charged two men to court," police said.

"The men, aged 26 and 35, have both been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, criminal damage and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

"The 35-year-old man has also been charged with theft. Both men are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning, 26th August.

"As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

"Meanwhile, a 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of a number of offences in relation to the investigation, remains in police custody at this time assisting with enquiries."

