The unveiling of a stone sculpture to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland has been delayed due to disagreement over its placement at parliament buildings.

It was first proposed by unionists parties back in 2021 but was met with opposition from nationalists.

It eventually got the green light when unionist parties said they would foot the bill.

They suggested it should be located at the west side of parliament buildings.

The Assembly Commission, which oversees property at Stormont and is made up of MLAs from the main parties, said it should be located at the east side, close to Northern Ireland's first prime minister Lord Craigavon.

Such a move would involve increased costs of up to £14,000. The DUP has said it was the commission's preference is that it should be placed to the east which raises "additional installation costs". It added that unionists "look forward to finding fair and equitable outcomes on these issues in the near future". Sinn Féin, the SDLP and Alliance have pointed to unionist parties agreeing to foot the cost for the stone and said the public should not have provide funds. The Assembly Commission has only confirmed that a report was received on the installation of the sculpture and that discussions have not yet concluded.

