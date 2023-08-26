Police have named the four young people who died in a car crash in Clonmel in Co Tipperary.

Luke McSweeney, 24, his sister Grace McSweeney, Nicole Murphy and Zoey Coffey – who were all 18 years old – died at the scene of the accident.

It is understood that they had been on their way to celebrate after receiving the results of their Leaving Certificate exams earlier.

Garda say around 7:30pm on Friday the car struck a wall at Hillview on Mountain Road.

“I want to acknowledge and express my gratitude to my colleagues in An Garda Síochána and the other emergency services who attended the scene last night,” Superintendent Kieran Ruane said.

“The scene was very difficult, in very adverse weather conditions and the professionalism shown by all first responders and the care and respect shown to the 4 deceased was exemplary.

“Our local communities in particular Clonmel, Kilsheelan and Ballypatrick are shocked and deeply saddened by these events. I want to assure our local communities that An Garda Síochána is here over the coming days, weeks and months to support our communities as we all come to terms with this tragedy.

"I have been in contact with the principals of the local secondary schools that the girls attended and support is being put in place for the friends of all four deceased today and over the next few days.

“We want to take the opportunity to appeal to any person with any information on this road traffic collision to contact the investigation team at Clonmel Garda Station.

“We want to speak with any person who may have any camera footage or images from the R678, Mountain Road and specifically the Hillview area between 7pm and 7.30pm to give that footage or images to the investigation team at Clonmel Garda Station.

“The investigation team can be contacted at Clonmel Garda station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

“Finally, I once again want to express my sympathies to the families of Luke, Grace, Nicole and Zoey.”

The Taoiseach said: “The whole nation mourns."

“It is with deep sadness that I learned of the tragic incident in Clonmel last night,” Leo Varadkar said in a statement.

“Leaving Cert results night should mark the beginning of a world of opportunities for young people. It’s a milestone on the road from childhood to adulthood.

“For young lives, so full of possibility, to be cut short in this way is truly devastating and heartbreaking. The whole nation mourns them.

“My sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have died and the wider community in Clonmel and Tipperary. The thoughts of the whole country are with them, their school and their community.

“I am assured that the school authorities and HSE will work together to put in place the necessary support for their classmates and community. We must come together in times such as this.”

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said on social: “This morning our hearts go out to the families and community in Clonmel who have suffered such a devastating loss. How quickly joy can turn to tragedy as we are all reminded of the uncertainty of life.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with each family and with the emergency and healthcare services who attended the scene or are caring for others at this time.”

Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill posted: “Our hearts are sore following the devastating news that four young people have tragically lost their lives in Clonmel, Tipperary.

“Their families, friends, and the local community are all in the thoughts and prayers of everyone across the island.

The country mourns with you during this very sad time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha.”

