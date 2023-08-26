Four young people have died in a road crash in Co Tipperary.

The driver of the vehicle involved, a man aged his early 20s, and three female teenagers were fatally injured in the incident in Clonmel on Friday evening, Gardai have confirmed.

It is understood that they had been on their way to celebrate after receiving the results of their Leaving Certificate exams earlier.

A Garda spokesperson said the Mountain Road in Clonmel will be closed overnight and into Saturday while the scene is examined by forensic investigators.

“An incident room has been established at Clonmel Garda Station and a senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation,” they said.

“Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to contact the investigation team.”

The Taoiseach said “the whole nation mourns”.

“It is with deep sadness that I learned of the tragic incident in Clonmel last night,” Leo Varadkar said in a statement.

“Leaving Cert results night should mark the beginning of a world of opportunities for young people. It’s a milestone on the road from childhood to adulthood.

“For young lives, so full of possibility, to be cut short in this way is truly devastating and heartbreaking. The whole nation mourns them.

“My sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have died and the wider community in Clonmel and Tipperary. The thoughts of the whole country are with them, their school and their community.

“I am assured that the school authorities and HSE will work together to put in place the necessary supports for their classmates and community. We must come together in times such as this.”

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris described the incident as “devastating news”.

“Leaving Cert results day represents achievement, celebration & excitement. Tonight that has been replaced by grief, shock and sadness. Thinking of the families, friends & school community of the 4 young people. There are no words. Heartbreaking,” he posted on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Independent TD for Tipperary Mattie McGrath said there is huge shock and disbelief in Clonmel town.

“There is disbelief and numbness,” he told the PA news agency.

“The families involved are all local, from Clonmel and the surrounding area. It is utterly devastating. Our prayers are with the families and the whole community.”

Fine Gael councillor Declan Burgess said: “It’s heartbreaking news for the entire community.

“My prayers and thoughts are with the families involved.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.