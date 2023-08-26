Play Brightcove video

Eden Wilson presents UTV Live on Saturday 26 August 2023

CLONMEL CRASH

Ireland is in mourning after the deaths of four young people who were killed in a crash as they went to celebrate their exam results.

A brother and sister, and two other teenage girls died in Clonmel in Co Tipperary on Friday night.

Tributes have been pouring in from political representatives on both sides of the border, including Sinn Fein Deputy Leader Michelle O'Neill and DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

PRISONER AT LARGE

A convicted murderer is on the run after failing to return to prison from day release.

59 year old Thomas McCabe was sentenced to life for murder in 1990. He was due to return to prison on Wednesday. It's the second time McCabe has gone on the run. Police are appealing for information on his whereabouts.

ANTI-RACISM RALLY

Over a hundred people gathered in Dunmurry this afternoon to show their support for Belfast Iqraa Mosque, which was targeted in hate crime earlier this week.

The rally heard cheers of support for Muslim people living in the city. Mosque imam Jamal Iweida said those who put up Nazi flags were not successful in intimidating his community.

LAST SATURDAY

The Royal Black Institution has been marking the traditional finale to the parading season.

Known as Last Saturday, the main marches took place in Loughgall, Moneymore, Lisburn, Larne, Dromore, and Artigarvan. Around 17-thousand members took part. Sovereign Grand Master Rev William Anderson called for an end to EU rules in Northern Ireland at the Loughgall event.

FOYLE PRIDE

Crowds have gathered in Londonderry to mark the 30th anniversary of Foyle Pride.

The main parade to the city centre followed the route of the 1968 civil rights march in the city from Duke Street railway station to the Guildhall.

