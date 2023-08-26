Police are searching for a man who failed to return to prison on Wednesday after day release.

59-year-old Thomas McCabe was sentenced to life for murder in 1990.

Detective Inspector Bell said: “He is described as around 5' 8" tall, of medium build with short grey coloured hair. He was last seen wearing a grey top, blue jeans and grey trainers. We believe he has connections to Dublin, Newry and Newtownabbey.

"I would appeal to anyone who has seen Thomas McCabe, or who knows of his whereabouts, to contact us on 101.

"I would also appeal directly to him directly to hand himself in.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.”

