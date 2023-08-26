Play Brightcove video

A vigil is to be held in Denis Burke Park in Clonmel, Co Tipperary, in memory of the four young people who were killed on Friday night, Fr Michael Toomey has said.

Gardai named the four people as Luke McSweeney, 24, his sister Grace McSweeney, 18, Zoey Coffey, 18, and Nicole Murphy, 18.

The event begins at 6.30pm and prayers will be led by local clergy and the Mayor of Clonmel, Councillor Richie Molloy.

A book of condolences will be opened in council offices from 11am on Monday morning.

Michael O’Loughlin, principal of Presentation Secondary School in Clonmel, has paid tribute to two former students, Grace McSweeney and Zoey Coffey, who were killed in Friday’s crash.

“No words can express our sorrow, our pain and our grief,” he said.

“Zoey and Grace were two beautiful students, loved by everybody who met them and achieved such excellent results on Friday. Both girls were absolutely thrilled with the results and were looking forward to new exciting times ahead.

“Grace was a gentle and kind person. She was thoughtful, considerate, and hard working. Grace was a gifted gymnast and a dancer and a very good student who had a positive impact on everybody she encountered.

“Zoey’s personality was warm and vibrant. She was funny, kind and really determined. Zoey was a diligent worker and was very popular with her peers and teachers, and was central to all aspects of school life in the Pres.”

Michael O’Loughlin and Anne McGrath paid to the victims Credit: PA

Anne McGrath, principal of Loreto Secondary School, said that former student Nicole McSweeney had received “excellent” Leaving Certificate results on Friday.

She said she had been “looking forward with excitement to starting the next phase of her young life”.

She added: “Yesterday’s celebrations are now replaced by unbearable grief and a sense of loss for the whole local community.

“No words can express our sorrow, pain and grief.

“Nicole was a beautiful student, highly regarded by staff and students alike. During her time in Loreto, she developed into a young woman who was kind, gentle and witty, and she was a trusted and loyal friend.”

