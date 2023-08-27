Play Brightcove video

LARNE STABBING

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a stabbing in Larne.

Police say a man in his 30s was stabbed in his torso in the early hours of this morning on the Brustin Brae road in the town. The victim is in hospital with injuries, which have been described as 'serious'.

A 46-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug and drink driving. She has since been released on bail.

HIT AND RUN

A 36-year-old man has been arrested after a hit-and-run in Whiteabbey in county Antrim, where two children were taken to hospital.

It happened on the Shore Road heading to Carrickfergus at around a quarter-past-six last night.

Passengers from both cars involved in the crash were treated by ambulance crews. The driver of a red BMW made off from the scene.

CLONMEL VIGIL

A vigil is underway in Clonmel to remember the four young people who died in a car crash on Friday night.

24 year old Luke McSweeney, his sister Grace McSweeney, Zoey Coffey and Nicole Murphy, all 18, died after the car they were travelling in hit into a wall and overturned in the county Tipperary town. The schoolgirls were on their way to celebrate after they received their Leaving Certificate exam results earlier that day. A book of condolence will be opened in the town on Monday morning.

BELFAST MELA

Despite the rain thousands turned out for the Belfast Mela, which celebrated its 17th year.

Dancers and musicians from different nationalities took part in a parade through Botanic gardens before a concert was held in the park.

IRELAND RUGBY

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named his 33-man squad for the Rugby World Cup.

Four Ulster players - Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Tom O'Toole and Stuart McCloskey - have been selected for the tournament in France. There's no place for Cian Healy who picked up an injury in last night's win over Samoa in Ireland's final warm-up game.

